World’s first complete Wi-Fi 7 platforms unveiled by MediaTek

MediaTek has this week introduced the world’s first complete Wi-Fi 7 platforms that will be available as access points and clients. The engineers at MediaTek announced the Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 Wi-Fi 7 platforms specifically designed for high-bandwidth applications in the operator, retail, enterprise and consumer electronics markets. In addition to its Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, the Filogic 880 platform also provides a powerful host processor, which includes a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 application processor and an advanced NPU.

“Our wireless connectivity solutions are designed to deliver the fastest performance using the most advanced technologies, and represent MediaTek’s commitment to drive Wi-Fi 7 adoption in a large number of new markets,” said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity business at MediaTek. “With Filogic 880 and Filogic 380, our customers can deliver fast, reliable and always-on connected experiences to meet the industry’s growing connectivity demands.”

MediaTek’s Filogic 880 combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point with a powerful application processor and network processing unit (NPU) to support maximum Wi-Fi, Ethernet and packet processing performance. The chip offers a wide range of interfaces and peripherals, making it easy to customize designs for various end products and applications.”

“MediaTek has been involved in the development of the Wi-Fi 7 standard since its inception, and the company is one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology. The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true wireline/Ethernet replacement for super high-bandwidth applications; Wi-Fi 7 technology will be the backbone of home, office and industrial networks and provide seamless connectivity for everything from multi-player AR/VR applications to cloud gaming and 4K calls to 8K streaming and beyond.”

The Filogic 880 platform includes a 6 nm Wi-Fi 7 access point solution with:

Support for key Wi-Fi 7 technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320 MHz, MRU and MLO

Flexibility to scale to penta-band 36 Gbps speeds

Support up to 10 Gbps in one channel

Support for OFDMA RU, MU-MIMO and MBSSID=

Key features include:

An advanced hardware network full off-load engine on both Wi-Fi and Ethernet interface

A built-in networking crypto engine (EIP-197) for accelerating IPSec, SSL/TLS, DTLS (CAPWAP), SRTP and MACsec

Support for high-speed interfaces (5 Gbps USB and 10 Gbps PCI-Express), UART, SD, SPI, PWM, GPIO and OTP for rich platform customization opportunities

The Filogic 380 is a stand-alone, single-chip 6 nm Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 combo solution designed to deliver best-in class connectivity. It is optimized for smartphones, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes, OTT streaming devices and many other consumer electronics devices that are powered by MediaTek SoCs.

Key features of the Filogic 380 include:

Support for key WiFi 7 technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320 MHz, MRU and MLO

Support for MLO offering up to 6.5 Gbps speeds

Support up to 5 Gbps in one channel

Support for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands

Support for dual 2×2 radios for dual-band simultaneous operation

Latest Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

Source : MediaTek

