MediaTek Genio 1200 AIoT Chip unveiled with new AIoT Platform Stack

This week MediaTek has introduced their new AIoT Platform Stack and launched the Genio 1200 AIoT Chip designed for premium AIoT products. The AIoT Platform has been created to make it easy for brands to develop innovative consumer, enterprise and in dust real smart applications.

The Genio series includes premium, mid-tier and entry-level system-on-chips (SoCs) and modules for different applications :

– Genio 1200 for premium AIoT applications that need best-in-class performance, support for the latest multimedia standards and 4K displays, 4.8 TOPs AI accelerator, and exceptional power efficiency

– Genio 500 for retail and commercial IoT applications that require high performance edge processing and advanced multimedia capabilities.

– Genio 350 for hubs in portable and home environments that require lighter vision and voice edge processing.

– Genio 130 for thin-OS and cloud-supported voice assistant devices that require an audio and microphone-orientated platform.

AIoT Platform

“Customers can choose from a range of Genio chips to suit their product needs, and then use MediaTek’s developer resources and the Yocto Linux open platform SDK to customize their designs. MediaTek also makes it easy for customers to access its partners’ system hardware and software, and leverage partners’ networks and sales channels. By offering an integrated, easy-to-use platform, MediaTek Genio reduces development costs and speeds up time to market, while providing long-term support for operating system updates and security patches that extend the product lifecycle. “

“Today MediaTek powers the most popular AIoT devices on the market. As the industry enters the next era of innovation, MediaTek’s Genio platform delivers flexibility, scalability and development support brands need to cater to the latest market demands,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Computing, Connectivity and Metaverse Business Group. “We look forward to seeing the new user experiences brands bring to life with the Genio 1200 and its powerful AI capability, support for 4K displays and advanced imaging features.”

Source : MediaTek

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals