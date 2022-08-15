Poco M4 5G launching globally

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is launching in more countries, it was previously available in India and now the handset is launching globally.

The handset will be available from the 18th of August in Southeast Asia, the exact pricing details for the device have not been revealed.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.58-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and it features a microSD card slot.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery that has 18W fast charging and it has a range of high-end cameras.

On the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a2 megapixel secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The Poco M4 Pro will come in a choice of three different colors, Pooco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black, as yet there are no details on exactly how much it will cost. It will be available from the 18th of August.

Source Gizmochina

