POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT smartphones unveiled

Poco has announced the launch of two new Android smartphones, the Poco F4 and the Poco X4 GT. The Poco F4 comes with a Snapdragon 870 and a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, plus triple rear cameras

The Poco X4 GT comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and it features a 6.6 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, more details below.

POCO F4 is the thinnest model in the POCO lineup to date. The device boasts a 6.67″ E4 AMOLED screen and an ultra-tiny 2.76mm DotDisplay, one of the tiniest in the industry. The flagship-level display features 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate for lower response latency. With screen peak brightness of 1,300 nits, POCO F4 ensures every moment is displayed at its ideal values for detail and contrast. Dual speakers, verified with Dolby Atmos, add to the immersive experience by delivering dynamic and crystal-clear sound. Its immersive user experience and high-performance functionality make it the most cost-effective device in terms of offering across-the-board strength in the flagship segment.

POCO F4’s triple rear camera setup features the first-ever addition of optical image stabilization (OIS) on the device’s 64MP main camera. This delivers clear and sharp photos even in low light, for near-perfect digital replicas of the moments captured. Accompanying the 64MP main camera is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. Together, this triple array captures even the finest details. POCO F4’s 4K-equipped camera setup comes with tons of fun and convenient features, including Panoramic Selfie Mode, Night Mode, AI Skyscaping 4.0, and AI Erase 2.0.

