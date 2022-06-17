Poco C40 smartphone launches globally

Poco has announced that it is launching its latest smartphone globally, the Poco C40 and there will be a couple of options for the device.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, you can see some of the specifications on the new Poco C40 below.

POCO C40 is unbeatable in value for money while packing in segment-leading performance. Boasting a huge 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop display, the largest display ever featured on a POCO smartphone, users are fully immersed in the POCO experience. Built with Corning Gorilla® Glass, the device is also scratch-resistant, making it the ideal companion for outdoor adventuring this summer.

The display has a brightness rating of up to 400 nits, complemented with features such as Sunlight Mode Display which smartly sets screen brightness in proportion to exposed direct summer sunlight. Furthermore, Reading Mode switches the screen to a warmer color temperature, easier on the eyes to reduce eye strain during long reading sessions. POCO C40’s large screen and intuitive features make watching video, playing mobile games and even texting more accessible and to help kill time while traveling.

POCO C40 boasts a whopping 6,000mAh battery, lasting more than two days on a single charge [1]. It also supports 18W fast charging to maintain high-grade performance throughout the day [2].

Poco has said that the pricing and availability of their new Poco C40 smartphone will vary my region, you can see more details at the link below.

Source Poco

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals