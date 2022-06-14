Poco F4 GT smartphone teardown (Video)

The new Poco F4 GT smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new teardown video.

The video below from PBKreviews gives us a look at the new Poco F4 GT smartphone and how the device is put together, let’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options.

These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the device also comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Poco F4 GT has a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.,

On the front of the F4 GT, there is a 20-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

The Poco F4 GT comes in three colors Cyber Yellow, Stealth Black, and Knight Silver, pricing for the handset starts at £699.

Source & Image Credit: PBKReviews

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals