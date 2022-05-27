Poco F4 GT now available in the UK

The Poco F4 GT smartphone was made official last month and now the handset has been launched in the UK, the device is now available to order.

The handset will go on sale in the UK from the 31st of May and it will retail for £699, although you can pre-order it until the 30th of May for £499, this is for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Poco F4 GT smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options.

The first model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the second model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Poco F4 GT has a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 20-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. The device will come in a choice of three colors, Stealth Black, Knight Silver and Cyber Yellow.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals