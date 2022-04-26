Poco F4 GT smartphone gets official

Poco has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco F4 GT and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display features a 20:9 aspect ratio and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor.

The new Poco F4 GT smartphone also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a range of cameras, on the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and video chatting. On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

“We are thrilled to unveil POCO F4 GT today. With such an uncompromising user experience at a surprisingly affordable price, we believe that POCO F4 GT will be the daily essential for all young tech enthusiasts, especially gamers,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global. “We are also very excited to launch POCO’s first expansion of its line-up of AIoT products starting with POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition and POCO Watch. It is always our top priority to fulfil different consumers’ needs by expanding into different product offerings.”

The new Poco F4 GT will come in a choice of three colors, Stealth Black, Knight Silver and Cyber Yellow, the 8GB model will retail for €599 and the 12GB model for €699.

Source Poco

