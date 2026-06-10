AMD vs Intel in Forza Horizon 6 : Why Wattage Completely Changes the Winner

Integrated graphics have come a long way and the latest offerings from AMD and Intel highlight just how capable they’ve become for modern gaming. In this overview, ETA Prime evaluates AMD’s Radeon 860S iGPU, built on the RDNA 3.5 architecture, against Intel’s Arc B390 iGPU, powered by the XE3 architecture, using Forza Horizon 6 as a benchmark. Paired with the Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 CPU, AMD’s iGPU features 40 compute units and clock speeds up to 2,900 MHz, while Intel’s Arc B390, combined with the Core Ultra 388H CPU, emphasizes efficiency with its hybrid core design. These configurations are tested across various power levels and resolutions to assess their performance in real-world gaming scenarios.

Explore how AMD’s Radeon 860S delivers superior frame rates at higher power levels, excelling in 1080p and 1440p gaming, while Intel’s Arc B390 demonstrates its strength in low-power configurations, offering smoother gameplay in energy-efficient setups. You’ll gain insight into how each iGPU handles demanding workloads, the trade-offs between performance and efficiency and which setup might better suit your gaming or portability needs. This breakdown provides a detailed look at the evolving capabilities of integrated graphics and what they mean for gamers navigating the balance between power and performance.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : AMD’s Radeon 860S iGPU, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture, excels in high-performance gaming, outperforming Intel’s Arc B390 by an average of 38% at higher power levels (25W TDP and above).

Intel’s Arc B390 iGPU, based on XE3 architecture, prioritizes efficiency and delivers better performance in low-power scenarios (18W TDP), making it ideal for portable or energy-conscious setups.

At 1080p and 1440p resolutions, AMD’s Radeon 860S consistently delivers higher frame rates, particularly in graphically demanding settings like Forza Horizon 6.

AMD’s performance advantage diminishes in low-power configurations, where its higher core and thread count are less effective, allowing Intel’s Arc B390 to shine.

The choice between these iGPUs depends on your priorities: AMD is better for high-performance gaming, while Intel is more suitable for energy-efficient and portable use cases.

AMD Radeon 860S iGPU: Designed for High-Performance Gaming

AMD’s Radeon 860S iGPU, built on the advanced RDNA 3.5 architecture, is tailored for gamers seeking exceptional performance. With 40 compute units and clock speeds reaching up to 2,900 MHz, this iGPU is engineered to handle demanding gaming scenarios. Paired with the Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 CPU, which features 16 cores, 32 threads and a boost clock of 5.1 GHz, this combination is a powerhouse for high-performance gaming.

Key hardware specifications include:

A 256-bit memory bus for enhanced data transfer rates

64 GB of LPDDR5 RAM operating at 8,000 MT/s

In benchmark tests, the Radeon 860S consistently outperformed Intel’s Arc B390 at higher power levels. At 25W TDP and above, AMD’s iGPU demonstrated an average performance lead of 38% across seven tests, excelling in both 1080p and 1440p resolutions. However, its higher core and thread count can become a limitation in low-power scenarios, where efficiency takes precedence over raw performance.

Intel Arc B390 iGPU: Balancing Efficiency and Gaming

Intel’s Arc B390 iGPU, based on the XE3 architecture, emphasizes efficiency while maintaining solid gaming capabilities. Featuring 12 cores and a maximum clock speed of 2,500 MHz, this iGPU is paired with the Core Ultra 388H CPU, which offers a hybrid design of 16 cores and 16 threads. This combination is optimized for balanced performance and power consumption.

Notable hardware features include:

A 128-bit memory bus for efficient data handling

64 GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 9,600 MT/s

The Arc B390 excels in low-power scenarios. At an 18W TDP, it outperformed AMD’s Radeon 860S in several tests, delivering smoother gameplay and better frame rates in energy-efficient configurations. This makes it a strong choice for portable devices or users prioritizing power efficiency. However, at higher power levels, Intel’s iGPU struggles to match AMD’s performance, particularly in graphically demanding settings.

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Head-to-Head: Performance in Forza Horizon 6 at 1080p and 1440p

Both iGPUs delivered playable frame rates at 1080p, but AMD’s Radeon 860S consistently achieved higher averages. At 1440p, AMD extended its lead, using its higher clock speeds, wider memory bus and additional compute units to deliver smoother gameplay. These performance differences highlight the distinct design philosophies of the two iGPUs.

Performance highlights:

At 65W TDP, AMD’s Radeon 860S outperformed Intel’s Arc B390 in six out of seven tests, showcasing its dominance in high-performance gaming scenarios.

At 18W TDP, Intel’s Arc B390 surpassed AMD’s iGPU, demonstrating its efficiency-focused design in low-power configurations.

These results underscore the trade-offs between performance and efficiency, depending on your power configuration and gaming requirements. AMD’s Radeon 860S thrives in high-power, graphically intensive settings, while Intel’s Arc B390 shines in energy-conscious scenarios.

Key Takeaways

AMD’s Radeon 860S is the superior choice for high-performance gaming, particularly at higher power levels, making it ideal for demanding titles like Forza Horizon 6.

is the superior choice for high-performance gaming, particularly at higher power levels, making it ideal for demanding titles like Forza Horizon 6. Intel’s Arc B390 prioritizes efficiency, delivering better performance in low-power scenarios, making it a strong contender for portable or energy-conscious setups.

prioritizes efficiency, delivering better performance in low-power scenarios, making it a strong contender for portable or energy-conscious setups. Both iGPUs provide playable frame rates at 1080p, but AMD consistently outperforms Intel, especially at 1440p resolutions.

AMD’s performance advantage diminishes at lower wattages, where its higher core and thread count are underutilized.

Performance or Efficiency: Choosing the Right iGPU

Selecting between AMD’s Radeon 860S and Intel’s Arc B390 iGPUs ultimately depends on your priorities. If your focus is on high-performance gaming and you plan to operate at higher power levels, AMD’s Radeon 860S is the clear winner, delivering superior frame rates and smoother gameplay in graphically demanding titles. Conversely, if efficiency and low-power operation are more important, Intel’s Arc B390 offers a compelling alternative, excelling in scenarios where power consumption is a critical factor.

Both iGPUs showcase the growing capabilities of integrated graphics, proving that gaming without a dedicated graphics card is no longer a compromise. Whether you prioritize raw performance or energy efficiency, these iGPUs provide viable solutions for modern gamers, offering flexibility and capability in a rapidly evolving gaming landscape.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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