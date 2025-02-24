The Future of Integrated Graphics : AMD Radeon 860S iGPU Benchmarks

For years, integrated graphics have been synonymous with compromise, a “good enough” solution for basic tasks but never a contender for serious gaming or demanding applications. But what if that narrative was about to change? What if integrated graphics could finally deliver the kind of performance that makes you rethink what’s possible in a portable device?

The AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, featuring the Radeon 860S integrated GPU, is reshaping expectations for integrated graphics performance. Tested in the ASUS ROG Flow Z13, a high-performance 2-in-1 device, this APU delivers results that rival entry-level discrete GPUs. This development represents a pivotal advancement in mobile and integrated graphics technology, offering a glimpse into the future of compact yet powerful computing solutions.

This powerhouse redefines what integrated graphics can achieve, rivaling entry-level discrete GPUs and delivering jaw-dropping performance in games like Spider-Man 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. Whether you’re a gamer, a creator, or someone who just wants a device that does it all without compromises, this breakthrough might just be the future of computing you’ve been waiting for. ETA Prime explains what makes this innovation so extraordinary.

Radeon 860S iGPU Benchmarks

Key hardware highlights include 16 cores, 32 threads, 40 compute units in the iGPU, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (8GB dedicated to graphics), and a configurable TDP up to 120 watts.

Performance benchmarks show impressive results, with Spider-Man 2 running at 83 FPS (1440p high settings) and Forza Horizon 5 achieving 74 FPS (4K Ultra settings), among other AAA titles.

Advanced thermal and power management systems ensure consistent performance, with configurable TDP options and effective cooling in the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 test platform.

The APU’s potential extends beyond gaming, allowing portable high-performance computing and paving the way for affordable, space-saving systems without discrete GPUs.

Key Hardware Features

At the heart of this innovation lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, built on AMD’s innovative Zen 5 architecture. Its design introduces a combination of computational power and graphical capabilities that redefine what integrated graphics can achieve. Key features include:

Processing Power: Equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads, this APU delivers exceptional multitasking and computational performance, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity.

Equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads, this APU delivers exceptional multitasking and computational performance, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity. Graphics Capability: The Radeon 860S iGPU features 40 compute units, offering performance comparable to entry-level discrete GPUs.

Memory and Speed: 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 8000 MHz, with 8GB allocated to the iGPU, ensures smooth performance in demanding applications.

Configurable TDP: Adjustable up to 120 watts, allowing users to balance power efficiency with peak performance.

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 serves as the testing platform, showcasing the APU’s potential in a portable, versatile design. Its 13.4-inch Nebula display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 500-nit brightness, enhances both gaming and productivity experiences. The detachable keyboard adds flexibility, making it an ideal companion for this advanced APU.

Performance Benchmarks

The Radeon 860S iGPU sets a new standard for integrated graphics, delivering benchmark results that rival entry-level discrete GPUs like the Radeon RX 7600. These benchmarks highlight its impressive capabilities:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 2,980 and multi-core score of 22,653, showcasing its robust processing power.

Single-core score of 2,980 and multi-core score of 22,653, showcasing its robust processing power. 3DMark Time Spy: 11,161 points, reflecting its ability to handle graphically intensive tasks.

Steel Nomad: 2,150 points, further emphasizing its graphical prowess.

These scores translate into real-world performance, allowing smooth gameplay in modern AAA titles. For instance, Spider-Man 2 achieves an average of 83 FPS at 1440p high settings, while Forza Horizon 5 runs at 74 FPS on 4K Ultra settings. Such results demonstrate the APU’s ability to deliver high-quality gaming experiences without the need for a discrete GPU.

The World’s Fastest iGPU!

Gaming Performance

The Radeon 860S iGPU excels in a variety of demanding games, proving its versatility and power. Its performance across multiple titles highlights its capability to handle modern gaming requirements:

Spider-Man 2: 1440p high settings, averaging 83 FPS for a smooth and immersive experience.

1440p high settings, averaging 83 FPS for a smooth and immersive experience. Forza Horizon 5: 4K Ultra settings, maintaining an average of 74 FPS.

God of War Ragnarok: 1440p high settings with frame generation, delivering stable and consistent performance.

1440p high settings with frame generation, delivering stable and consistent performance. Cyberpunk 2077: 1440p Ultra settings with FSR, achieving an average of 65 FPS.

Doom Eternal: 4K Ultra settings, consistently delivering mid-80s FPS.

4K Ultra settings, consistently delivering mid-80s FPS. Fortnite: 1440p Epic settings, averaging over 120 FPS for competitive gameplay.

Additional titles such as Mortal Kombat 1, Elden Ring, Fallout 4, and Borderlands 3 further demonstrate the APU’s ability to handle diverse gaming scenarios at high settings. This level of performance positions the Radeon 860S iGPU as a compelling alternative to discrete GPUs for many users.

Thermal and Power Efficiency

The AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU incorporates advanced thermal and power management systems to sustain high performance while maintaining efficiency. Key features include:

Configurable TDP: Users can operate the APU at an 80-watt TDP for extended gaming sessions or boost it up to 93 watts for peak performance. The flexibility ensures optimal performance for various workloads.

Users can operate the APU at an 80-watt TDP for extended gaming sessions or boost it up to 93 watts for peak performance. The flexibility ensures optimal performance for various workloads. Cooling System: The ASUS ROG Flow Z13’s advanced cooling system effectively manages heat, though thermal throttling may occur under extreme workloads when operating at the maximum 120-watt TDP.

These features ensure consistent performance while keeping temperatures manageable, even during demanding tasks. The balance between power efficiency and performance makes this APU suitable for both gaming and productivity.

Future Potential and Applications

The AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU represents a significant leap forward in integrated graphics technology, opening up exciting possibilities for the future. Its ability to handle AAA games at 1440p and even 4K resolutions without a discrete GPU has far-reaching implications:

Portable Gaming: High-performance gaming on compact, lightweight devices becomes a reality, allowing gamers to enjoy immersive experiences on the go.

High-performance gaming on compact, lightweight devices becomes a reality, allowing gamers to enjoy immersive experiences on the go. Desktop APUs: This technology could pave the way for affordable, space-saving desktop systems with robust gaming and productivity capabilities, eliminating the need for discrete GPUs in many cases.

This technology could pave the way for affordable, space-saving desktop systems with robust gaming and productivity capabilities, eliminating the need for discrete GPUs in many cases. Broader Accessibility: By removing the reliance on discrete GPUs, this APU could make high-performance computing more accessible to a wider audience, including students, professionals, and casual gamers.

Beyond gaming, the APU’s capabilities extend to professional applications, offering powerful solutions for creators and developers who require portable yet capable devices. Its versatility makes it a promising option for a wide range of users.

