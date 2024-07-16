Mind Portable Workstation now features Graphics eGPU Module

Hardware manufacturer Khadas, has announced the launch of its latest creation in the form of the Mind Graphics eGPU Module. This new addition to the Khadas Mind family is designed to elevate the performance of portable workstations, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts engaged in AIGC, creative design, video rendering, gaming, and other demanding tasks.

Key Takeaways Integrated with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti desktop graphics card

Available online at Khadas.com and Amazon starting August 1 for $999.00

Enhances performance for AIGC, creative design, video rendering, and gaming

Compact 2.5L design with built-in 300Wh power supply

Supports Mind Link and Thunderbolt devices for up to 128 GT/s data transmission

Versatile I/O expansion with Thunderbolt 4/3 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, SD 4.0 card reader, and 2.5 Gbps network support

Features HDMI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a for up to four screens

Built-in microphone array, dual-driver speaker, and 85 W PD fast charging

Performance and Design

The Mind Graphics eGPU Module is integrated with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti desktop graphics card, which is known for its exceptional performance in gaming, video creation, and AI applications. The card supports DLSS 3 for higher frame rates and AV1 encoding for efficient video compression. This makes the Mind Graphics eGPU Module a powerful tool for users who require high-performance graphics and seamless acceleration.

Khadas has maintained its signature compact and sleek design aesthetic with the Mind Graphics eGPU Module. The device features a 2.5L design with a built-in 300Wh power supply, crafted from durable Al-Si-Cu die-cast aluminum alloy. This ensures a premium look and feel while maintaining a compact footprint.

Connectivity and Expansion

The Mind Graphics eGPU Module offers extensive connectivity options, making it a versatile expansion hub. It supports Thunderbolt 4/3 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, an SD 4.0 card reader, and 2.5 Gbps network support. Additionally, it features HDMI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a, allowing users to connect up to four screens simultaneously.

The device also includes a built-in microphone array, dual-driver speaker, and 85 W PD fast charging. This consolidates GPU performance and device charging into one cable-free solution, enhancing the overall user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Khadas Mind Graphics eGPU Module is available for purchase online at Khadas.com and Amazon starting August 1. Priced at $999.00, this high-performance eGPU module offers excellent value for professionals and enthusiasts looking to enhance their portable workstation capabilities. For more information on the Khadas Mind Graphics eGPU Module and other products, visit the official website.



