Unlock Insane 1440p Gaming with the Overclocked Radeon 890M iGPU

Gaming on a budget doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality or performance, and if you’ve ever wondered just how far integrated graphics can go, you’re not alone. For years, integrated GPUs (iGPUs) were seen as a compromise—fine for casual gaming or light workloads but hardly contenders for high-resolution, AAA gaming. However, the Radeon 890M iGPU, tucked inside the compact Minisforum EliteMini AI 370 Mini PC, is here to challenge that narrative. Whether you’re a gamer looking to squeeze every ounce of performance from your hardware or just curious about what’s possible with a little tweaking, this article is for you.

Imagine playing your favorite games at 1440p on a system that fits in the palm of your hand. It sounds almost too good to be true, right? But with some clever overclocking and BIOS modifications, the Radeon 890M proves it can punch well above its weight class. In this article, we’ll explore how this tiny powerhouse delivers impressive gaming benchmarks, the steps taken to unlock its full potential, and the trade-offs you’ll need to consider along the way. If you’ve ever thought about pushing your hardware to its limits, you’re in for a treat—but fair warning, this journey isn’t without its risks.

Hardware Overview

At the core of the Minisforum EliteMini AI 370 Mini PC lies the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread CPU designed to handle demanding workloads with ease. Complementing this processor is the Radeon 890M iGPU, which features 16 Compute Units (CUs) built on AMD’s advanced RDNA 3.5 architecture. This architecture ensures improved efficiency and performance, making it a strong contender in the integrated graphics space.

The system is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM, initially clocked at 7500 MHz but capable of reaching 8000 MHz through overclocking. Additionally, the Thermal Design Power (TDP) can be adjusted to sustain up to 90W during stress tests, making sure stable performance even under heavy loads. This combination of innovative components positions the EliteMini AI 370 as a powerful yet compact gaming solution.

Overclocking Process

Unlocking the full potential of the Radeon 890M iGPU requires precise overclocking techniques. Using the Smokeless UMF tool, advanced BIOS modifications were implemented to access hidden settings for fine-tuning. Key adjustments included:

Boosting the GPU clock from 2900 MHz to 3100 MHz for enhanced graphical performance.

Overclocking LPDDR5X RAM to 8000 MHz, increasing memory bandwidth and efficiency.

Using Precision Boost Override to optimize CPU performance for incremental gains.

These modifications significantly improve performance but come with inherent risks. Overclocking is not officially supported by the manufacturer and may void warranties. Additionally, improper tuning can lead to system instability, overheating, or even permanent hardware damage. Enthusiasts should proceed cautiously, making sure adequate cooling and monitoring tools are in place.

Synthetic Benchmarks

The overclocked Radeon 890M iGPU demonstrated substantial improvements in synthetic benchmarks, outperforming its stock configuration and older iGPU models like the Radeon 780M. Key results include:

Geekbench 6: Higher single-core and multi-core scores, reflecting improved overall system performance.

Higher single-core and multi-core scores, reflecting improved overall system performance. 3DMark Time Spy: Significant gains in graphics-intensive workloads, showcasing the iGPU’s enhanced capabilities in rendering and gaming scenarios.

These benchmarks underscore the Radeon 890M’s ability to handle demanding tasks, making it suitable not only for gaming but also for content creation and other GPU-intensive applications.

Gaming Performance

1440p Gaming

The Radeon 890M iGPU delivers smooth 1440p gaming performance across a variety of modern titles. Key benchmarks include:

Forza Horizon 5: High settings, averaging 87 FPS without the need for upscaling.

High settings, averaging 87 FPS without the need for upscaling. Spider-Man Remastered: High settings with IGTI scaling, achieving an average of 72 FPS.

High settings with IGTI scaling, achieving an average of 72 FPS. Overwatch 2: High settings, maintaining a consistent 75 FPS on average.

High settings, maintaining a consistent 75 FPS on average. Red Dead Redemption: High settings, reaching an impressive 90 FPS on average.

High settings, reaching an impressive 90 FPS on average. Doom Eternal: Medium settings, with occasional dips below 60 FPS during intense scenes.

1080p Gaming

At 1080p, the iGPU’s performance is even more impressive, particularly when paired with AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology. This technology enhances frame rates without compromising visual quality. Key results include:

Cyberpunk 2077: High settings with FSR 3 Frame Generation, averaging 77 FPS for a smooth experience.

High settings with FSR 3 Frame Generation, averaging 77 FPS for a smooth experience. God of War Ragnarok: Medium settings with FSR enabled, consistently delivering frame rates in the high 70s FPS range.

These results highlight the Radeon 890M’s ability to handle demanding AAA titles, though some games may require scaling or reduced settings to maintain optimal performance at higher resolutions.

Limitations and Risks

Despite its impressive performance, the Radeon 890M iGPU has certain limitations. Overclocking, while beneficial, introduces risks that users must carefully consider:

Overclocking may void warranties, as it is not officially supported by the manufacturer.

Improper tuning or inadequate cooling can lead to system instability, overheating, or hardware failure.

Some AAA games may struggle to maintain consistent performance at 1440p without scaling or reduced settings.

These factors emphasize the importance of balancing performance gains with system stability and longevity. Enthusiasts should weigh the benefits of overclocking against the potential risks and ensure proper precautions are taken.

Future Considerations

The Radeon 890M iGPU’s potential extends beyond Windows-based gaming. Exploring its performance in Linux environments using Proton, a compatibility layer for running Windows games on Linux, could provide valuable insights into its versatility. Proton has shown promise in expanding gaming options for non-Windows platforms, and testing this setup could reveal additional use cases for the Radeon 890M.

Furthermore, advancements in driver optimizations and software updates may unlock even greater performance from this iGPU in the future. Monitoring these developments will be essential for users seeking to maximize their system’s capabilities. For more information on the EliteMini AI370 jump over to the official product page.

