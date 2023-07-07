ASUS ROG Ally dock mode transforms handheld into desktop PC

If you are interested in learning more about how the ASUS ROG Ally handheld games console can be transformed into a desktop PC and gaming system. You will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a fantastic 10 minute demonstration video providing a look at the ASUS ROG Ally docked mode.

The ASUS ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device that showcases advanced specifications, promising an unrivaled gaming experience. Equipped with the latest technology from ASUS and an impressive operating system, it is a product that stands tall in the evolving tech market. This article details the technical aspects that make the ASUS ROG Ally a potential game-changer.

At the heart of the ASUS ROG Ally runs Windows 11 Home, the latest operating system from Microsoft. The updated OS presents a fresh user interface, promising smooth navigation, quick responsiveness, and better productivity to elevate your gaming experience.

The device features a powerful AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor. This CPU boasts the new “Zen4” architecture with a 4nm process, featuring 8-cores and 16-threads. The processor also includes a 24MB total cache, with an astounding ability to reach up to 5.10 GHz boost.

In terms of graphical prowess, the ASUS ROG Ally is equipped with AMD Radeon™ Graphics, utilizing the cutting-edge AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture. With 12 compute units (CUs), a frequency of up to 2.7 GHz, and capable of up to 8.6 Teraflops, this GPU ensures top-notch gaming visuals.

ASUS ROG Ally dock mode demonstration

“4K and 1440P Gaming on the new asus rog ally! In this video we take a look at docked mode on the ROG Ally using the ASUS Charger dock. You can easily turn the Ally into a desktop PC for Gaming, Work and Media playback just using the built in Radeon RDNA3 iGPU! Running CS Go and Forza horizon 5 at 1440P and Older games like Skyrim at 4K is possible on the ASUS ROG Ally”

Display

The ASUS ROG Ally carries a 7-inch FHD IPS-level glossy display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The screen resolution is 1920×1080, offering crystal-clear image quality for an immersive gaming experience. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 75.35% of the Adobe RGB spectrum, ensuring vibrant and accurate color reproduction.

The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla® Glass DXC and Victus™, ensuring durability and high scratch resistance. Furthermore, the device features a 10-point multi-touch screen, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a response time of 7ms, and a brightness level of 500 nits. The screen also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, enabling tear-free and smooth gameplay.

Memory and Storage

The ROG Ally has 16GB of LPDDR5 memory onboard, operating at 6400MT/s in a dual-channel configuration. This vast, high-speed memory is crucial for multitasking and handling demanding games and applications. In terms of storage, the device houses a fast 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD, providing ample space and quick data access for your games and files.

I/O Ports

The ASUS ROG Ally provides a range of input/output ports including a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, a ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port that supports USB 3.2 Gen2 and DisplayPort™ 1.4. There is also a UHS-II microSD card reader that supports SD, SDXC, and SDHC cards, allowing for easy expansion of storage space.

Control and Input

The control layout includes A B X Y buttons, a D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, and 2 x assignable grip buttons. It also features a view button, menu button, Command Center button, and Armoury Crate button. The Ally is fitted with 2 full-size analog thumbsticks, HD haptics for immersive feedback, and a 6-Axis IMU gyro for motion controls.

Audio

The ASUS ROG Ally boasts AI noise-canceling technology and has Hi-Res certification. It supports Dolby Atmos and features a built-in array microphone. Additionally, the Ally carries a 2-speaker system powered by Smart Amplifier Technology, offering a surround sound experience that enriches your gaming adventure.

Network and Communication

With Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth® 5.2, the ASUS ROG Ally offers fast, reliable, and extensive connectivity options. (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)

Battery & power supply

The device runs on a 40WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery. It comes with a Type-C 65W AC Adapter with an output of 20V DC, 3.25A, capable of 65W, and a universal input range of 100~240V AC 50/60Hz.

The ASUS ROG Ally also supports AURA SYNC, which allows for the customization of RGB lighting effects, synchronizing the lighting with compatible peripherals for a more personalized and immersive gaming environment.

Weighing just 608 grams, the ASUS ROG Ally is a compact and portable device designed with an aim to satisfy the needs of modern gamers. Its impressive specifications and features stand testament to ASUS’s commitment to innovation and quality in the gaming industry.

Source : ASUS



