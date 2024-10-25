Unleash Gaming Power with the MinisForum 790 S7 Mini PC

If you’re in the market for a powerful gaming rig but want to avoid the usual bulk, the MinisForum 790 S7 Mini Gaming PC could be exactly what you need. This marvel of modern engineering promises top-tier gaming and computing performance without requiring a dedicated room in your home.

The 790 S7 isn’t just about reducing size; it’s about expanding possibilities. With a robust AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, this mini PC is equipped to handle everything from intense gaming sessions to complex creative projects. While its specs impress on paper, what truly sets it apart is its thoughtful design, which allows for easy upgrades and customization. If you’re tired of choosing between performance and space, the 790 S7 offers a fantastic solution, proving that sometimes the best things really do come in small packages.

Small Form Factor Gaming PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The MinisForum 790 S7 Mini Gaming PC is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, offering a significant performance boost over its predecessors and catering to both Intel and AMD configurations.

The core specifications include an AMD Ryzen 9 7948 processor with 16 cores and 32 threads, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5200 MHz, and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for expandable storage.

The design of the 790 S7 emphasizes accessibility and compactness, with removable panels for easy access to internal components and extensive connectivity options, including multiple USB ports, a 2.5GB Ethernet port, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1.

The 790 S7 performs well in high-performance tasks and gaming at 1440p resolution, handling titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and God of War Ragnarok at high settings with smooth frame rates.

The MinisForum 790 S7 Mini Gaming PC offers flexibility for future upgrades, with the potential to purchase it as a barebones unit and add personal components to suit user preferences.

Innovative Hardware Configuration

The MinisForum 790 S7 Mini Gaming PC stands out as a formidable contender in the realm of compact computing solutions. This mini PC packs a punch with its high-performance components, catering to gaming enthusiasts and power users who demand top-tier performance without sacrificing space. At the heart of the 790 S7 lies a powerful combination of advanced components:

AMD Ryzen 9 7948 processor (16 cores, 32 threads)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM

32GB DDR5 RAM running at 5200 MHz

Two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for expandable storage

The AMD Ryzen 9 CPU delivers exceptional multi-threaded performance, making it ideal for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and running multiple applications simultaneously. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU complements this powerhouse processor, providing robust graphics capabilities for both gaming and professional applications.

The system’s 32GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access, while the dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots offer flexibility for storage expansion and lightning-fast data transfer speeds.

Innovative Design and Build Quality

MinisForum has engineered the 790 S7 with a focus on efficiency and accessibility. The custom mini ITX motherboard integrates components seamlessly, with the CPU soldered directly onto the board for optimal performance and stability. Despite its compact size, the system draws power from a robust 400W power supply, making sure ample juice for its high-performance hardware.

The chassis design prioritizes user-friendliness, featuring removable panels that provide easy access to internal components. This thoughtful approach simplifies upgrades and maintenance, allowing users to customize their setup with minimal hassle.

790 S7 Mini Gaming PC from MinisForum

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in CPU: AMD Ryzen 9.

Comprehensive Connectivity Options

The 790 S7 features an impressive array of ports and connectivity options:

Rear panel: Line in/out, 2x USB 2.0, 2.5GB Ethernet, USB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.2

Front panel: 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0, USB 3.2

This extensive selection ensures compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and displays, catering to diverse user needs without requiring additional adapters or hubs.

Gaming and Performance Benchmarks

The 790 S7 excels in both synthetic benchmarks and real-world gaming scenarios. In Geekbench 6, Cinebench R24, and 3DMark tests, the system demonstrates its prowess, showcasing its capability to handle resource-intensive tasks with ease.

Gaming performance is particularly impressive, with the 790 S7 delivering smooth frame rates in popular titles such as:

Cyberpunk 2077

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

God of War Ragnarok

These games run at high settings with fluid gameplay, especially at 1440p resolution. The integration of NVIDIA’s frame generation technology further enhances the gaming experience, providing additional performance boosts in supported titles.

Thermal Management and Power Efficiency

Effective thermal management is crucial in compact systems, and the 790 S7 rises to the challenge. During gaming sessions, the CPU maintains an average temperature of 72°C, with occasional peaks at 84°C under extreme stress. The GPU performs similarly, averaging 71°C and reaching a maximum of 90°C in demanding scenarios.

Power consumption remains within reasonable limits, with an average draw of 221W during gaming and a peak of 246W under maximum load. These figures demonstrate the system’s efficiency, balancing high performance with responsible power usage.

Customization and Future-Proofing

The 790 S7 offers flexibility for users who prefer to customize their setup. Available as a barebones unit, it allows for personal component selection, catering to specific performance requirements and budgets. While the current GPU configuration is potent, the system’s design potentially accommodates future upgrades, should more powerful low-profile options become available.

The Verdict: A Compact Marvel

The MinisForum 790 S7 Mini Gaming PC emerges as a compelling solution for users seeking high-performance computing in a space-efficient package. It successfully balances power, versatility, and compact design, making it an excellent choice for gamers, content creators, and professionals who require substantial computing power without the footprint of a traditional desktop PC.

With its robust specifications, thoughtful design, and potential for customization, the 790 S7 stands as a testament to the evolving capabilities of mini PCs. It offers a glimpse into the future of compact computing, where performance and size no longer need to be mutually exclusive.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals