Razer Blade 15 NVIDIA RTX 4070 & 4060 GPU laptops

Razer as today introduced it is new range of Blade 15 laptops now equipped with the choice of NVIDIA RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics processors. $2800 you can now purchase a Blade 15 laptop equipped with a 2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache, Windows 11 Home, 15.6″ QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM), 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive), 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz dual-channel memory (slotted) and Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma.

Razer Blade 15 NVIDIA RTX 4070

With the Razer Blade 15, true power will always be wherever you are. Featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, and a stunning QHD 240 Hz display, enjoy unrivalled performance packed into one of the thinnest 15” RTX gaming laptop chassis ever. The Blade 15 places portability at the forefront. As the thinnest Blade in the 2023 line, it weighs less than four and a half pounds and delivers up to over six hours of battery life from its 80 Wh battery.

” The 16:9 QHD 240 Hz display provides smooth, sharp visuals with a 2.5 ms response time and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The Blade 15 is easily upgradeable, accommodating up to 4 TB of storage using an extra M.2 slot and up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 MHz memory, allowing users to keep pace with even the most demanding games and tasks.”

Source : Razer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals