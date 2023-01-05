How much does the iPhone 14 Pro Max always on display affect battery life (Video)

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with an always on display, since the release of iOS 16.2, you can now disable this feature.

If you are wondering how much the always-on-display on the iPhone 14 Pro affects the battery life, we have a video from PhoneBuff that shows what happens to the battery life on the handset.

The video tests the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display turned on, side by side with another iPhone 14 handset with the always-on display turned off. There is also a third handset with just text on the display. Let’s find out what difference this makes to the battery life on the iPhone.

As we can see from the video the handsets with the always on display last less than the handset with the always on display turned off.

The handset with the always on display with the wallpaper lastest the least amount of time in the test, the one with the text only lasted longer and the device with the always on display turned off the latest the longer.

So if you are looking to improve your iPhone battery life on the iPhone 14 Pro smartphones, then it may be worthwhile turning off the always on display feature on the handset.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff





