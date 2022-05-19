Acer Swift 3 OLED Windows 11 laptop features 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

A new Windows 11 laptop has been unveiled by Acer this week in the form of the Swift 3 OLED, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory.

The laptop is capable of offering 10 hours of life on a single charge and features fast charging technology that is capable of providing four hours of use from a 30 minute charge. The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop features a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA+ (2.8k) OLED display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, which is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified.

“The display provides true-to-life images supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop has a 17.9 mm-thin aluminium metal chassis, weighs just 1.4 kg, and features an OceanGlass touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic waste that provides users with a sleek glass-like tactile feeling when scrolling.”

Acer Windows 11 laptop

“The Swift 3 OLED features Intel Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast connectivity. Its FHD MIPI webcam leverages Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video feedback even when in low-light conditions, while technology like Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction ensures that a user’s voice comes through loud and clear. Its backlit keyboard features an air inlet design that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard.”

“The Spin 5’s TwinAir cooling system is designed with Acer’s Vortex Flow architecture, increasing performance by up to 75%. Dual D6 copper heat pipes help maintain optimal temperature for the best performance experience. The rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 2.0 technology delivers engineered precision with 4,096 pressure levels for enhanced accuracy and control. The Spin 5 also features Acer PurifedVoice with AI-enhanced Noise Reduction and DTS Audio to ensure high quality audio on video calls.”

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop (SF314-71) will be available to purchase in July 2022 and priced at $900 or €1000 throughout Europe.

The Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop (SP514-51N) launches in July priced at $1350 or €1399

The Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop (SP314-55/N) will be launching throughout the US during August priced at $850 and will be available throughout Europe during June priced at €999.

Source : Acer

