Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop features secondary 8 inch touchscreen

Lenovo has this week announced the availability of its new third generation Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, equipped with the first 17.3-inch ultra-wide primary display with a 21:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3072 x 1440 pixels. Lenovo also equipped the unique laptop with an 8-inch secondary touchscreen offering a resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels positioned to the right of the keyboard allowing you to carry out additional tasks enhancing your productivity and multitasking.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop was unveiled earlier this year and supported applications and tools can be displayed on the secondary display if desired. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop was unveiled earlier this year and The smaller touchscreen can display supported applications and tools allowing you to increase your productivity. The a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor powers the laptop and the CPU can be supported by up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB storage.

“Work from anywhere has amplified the need for highly efficient productivity technology but often requires multiple devices and larger workspaces. ThinkBook Plus Gen 3’s flexible displays create a larger mobile work area thanks to more screen real estate and extra multitasking scenarios.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17″ Intel) has all a modern-day professional needs. The stunning 17.3″ ultrawide 3K primary display works seamlessly with an innovative 8″ secondary screen. Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core™ processing, with LPDDR5 memory and heaps of storage, enhances the productivity and entertainment features. And weighing under 2.0kg, it’s an ideal hybrid work solution.”

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop

“In a Teams meeting, you can jot down your idea on the smaller screen, mirror it to the main display, and share it with others instantly. You can also stream videos on the main screen while editing timelines on the secondary screen. In fact, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop makes multitasking easy and beats tabbing through applications hands down. Just under 1” (17.9mm) thin, this dual-screen form factor is less than 2kg.

It’s WiFi 6E-enabled for better, faster internet access on the go. It has a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt, USB-C, and HDMI, to plug-and-play PC accessories. And with the 70Whr battery, you can work through the day uninterrupted—even with two screens on the go.”

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals