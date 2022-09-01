Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features 120 Hz refresh rate

Lenovo has introduced its first 16 inch Chromebook in the form of the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5i featuring a borderless 2.5K display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The Chromebook is capable of providing up to 12 hours of life from a single charge and features a large touchpad and connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E.

Users have an option to power their Chromebook using 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processors and the laptop features FHD camera and two user-facing speakers tuned by Waves’ MaxxAudio. The keyboard with a numpad offer deeper 1.5mm key travel making it suitable for students, home or business.

Lenovo Chromebook

“Over the last two years, personal devices became the lifeline of people’s lives, the windows to the world, and often times a safe space to ‘get away’,” said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices Group’s Global Innovation Center, Lenovo. “Now, as consumers adapt to yet another new reality, their expectations of the technology they rely on are evolving, as well. The new Lenovo Chromebook and tablets we’ve introduced today are built to support people on the go, and importantly – to serve them in new and exciting ways while at home.”

“Just right for the entire family, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook offers a quality experience with the power for every member of the family to get what they need done. As the first 16-inch laptop in Lenovo’s Chromebook portfolio, this premium laptop gives entire households the space to do more.”

Source : Lenovo

