Nothing Phone 1 to have 120Hz display

The new Nothing Phone 1 is coming next week, and the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July.

We already know many of the specifications of the new Nothing Phone smartphone and now Nothing has revealed on TikTok that the handset will feature a 120Hz display.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and now we also know what refresh rate the handset will come with.

Other specifications on the handset are rumored to include a Snapdragon 778G+ processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will come with a 4500 mA battery and fast charging, plus a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

These will include a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel secondary camera.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Nothing Phone 1 and will have more information when it lands next week.

Source TikTok

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals