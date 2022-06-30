Nothing Phone 1 to feature Snapdragon 778G+

The Nothing Phone 1 is launching next month, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July.

We recently heard some specifications on the new Nothing Phone, it would be rumored that the handset would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mobile processor.

This has now been confirmed by Nothing founder Carl Pei, who recently spoke to Input about his new smartphone.

There are a number of reasons that this processor has been chosen for the device instead of the latest Snapdragon flagship 8 Gen 1 processor. One of the reasons is to keep the cost of the handset down, the other reason is for power saving, etc.

Other rumored specifications on the new Nothing Phone 1 include a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will also come with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the device.

The cameras will include a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel secondary camera.

Source Input

