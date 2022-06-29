Leaked Nothing Phone 1 press photos show color options

Yesterday we heard about some specifications on the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we have some leaked press renders for the handset.

We have already seen some photos of the white version of the device and now we also get to see what the black version looks like.

The photos give us a look at the design of the new Nothing Phone 1 with its unique LED notification system on the back of the handset.

We also get to see the front of the handset for the first time and this reveals that the device will come with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

We previously heard that the device will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 778+ processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device is expected to have a range of cameras which will include a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel secondary camera.

The new Nothing Phone 1 will be made official on the 12th of July, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

Source WinFuture

