iOS 26 Beta 3: Liquid Glass Tweaks & Hidden Changes!



Apple has officially released iOS 26 Beta 3 for developers, marking a significant step in the development of its next-generation operating system. This update introduces a range of design refinements, performance improvements, and bug fixes, reflecting Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and enhanced user experience. In the video below, Brandon Butch explores the most notable updates and features included in this beta release.

Liquid Glass Design: Enhanced Visuals

The liquid glass design, a hallmark of iOS 26, has undergone further refinement in Beta 3. Apple has adjusted the frosted glass effect, replacing the previous, more transparent aesthetic with a design that prioritizes readability and clarity. Key system apps, including Control Center, Notification Center, Safari, Weather, and Photos, now feature this polished visual update.

Maps, in particular, has received a redesigned interface that centralizes key details and introduces updated UI elements. These changes create a more cohesive and visually appealing experience, making sure that users can navigate the app with ease while enjoying its modernized design.

Subtle Yet Impactful UI Enhancements

iOS 26 Beta 3 introduces a series of subtle user interface updates aimed at improving usability across the system. Apps such as Notes, Mail, Safari, and Camera have been updated with streamlined navigation and improved interaction elements. These enhancements, while not immediately dramatic, contribute to a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

The lock screen music widget has also been refined, now offering smoother transitions and improved responsiveness. These small but meaningful adjustments highlight Apple’s attention to detail in making sure that every aspect of the operating system feels polished and user-friendly.

Accessibility and Personalization Features

Accessibility continues to be a priority in iOS 26 Beta 3, with expanded settings that now include notification capabilities designed to assist users with specific needs. These updates represent a step forward in making iOS more inclusive and adaptable for a diverse user base.

Personalization options have also been enhanced, with the addition of new wallpaper variations such as Shadow, Sky, Halo, and Dusk. These options allow users to further customize their devices, catering to a wide range of aesthetic preferences and allowing greater self-expression through their device’s appearance.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

This beta release addresses several persistent issues from earlier versions, resulting in improved overall stability. Key fixes include:

Resolving dock alignment issues that affected app placement.

Fixing Safari freezing and stuttering in Messages when animated wallpapers are in use.

Correcting keyboard bugs and glitches related to adaptive clock wallpapers.

While these fixes enhance the system’s reliability, some issues remain unresolved. For instance, delays in photo sharing within the Camera app continue to affect performance. Despite these lingering bugs, the system demonstrates noticeable improvements in stability, making it more dependable for daily use.

Performance and Battery Optimization

Performance enhancements are a standout feature of iOS 26 Beta 3. Compared to Beta 2, the system exhibits fewer app crashes and runs more smoothly overall. Additionally, reduced heat generation during prolonged use suggests that battery efficiency has been optimized.

These improvements are particularly important for users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day, making sure a more reliable and energy-efficient experience. By addressing performance bottlenecks, Apple continues to prioritize both functionality and user satisfaction.

Developer Tools: New 3D Modeling Capabilities

For developers, iOS 26 Beta 3 introduces a new 3D modeling feature, expanding the toolkit available for app creation. This addition underscores Apple’s focus on empowering developers with advanced resources to foster innovation within the iOS ecosystem.

The release notes for Beta 3 also include a comprehensive list of resolved and known issues, providing developers with valuable insights as they test and optimize their applications for the platform. These tools and updates reflect Apple’s commitment to supporting its developer community and encouraging the creation of innovative apps.

Release Timeline and What’s Next

The public beta for iOS 26 is expected to launch within the next week, granting a broader audience access to the latest updates and features. Developer Beta 4 is anticipated to follow shortly after, with the final public release projected for mid-September 2025.

This iterative release schedule allows Apple to gather feedback from both developers and testers, making sure that the final version of iOS 26 meets the high standards expected by its user base. By refining the operating system through multiple beta stages, Apple aims to deliver a polished and reliable product upon its official release.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



