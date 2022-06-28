Nothing Phone 1 specs and pricing revealed

The new Nothing Phone 1 is coming next month, and the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July.

Now it looks like we have some details on the specifications and also the pricing on the new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ mobile processor and there will be a range of storage and RAM options.

These will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 9GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There will also be a 4500 MAh battery and it will come with 45W fast charging, the handset will feature a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and dual rear cameras.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megfapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel secondary camera.

Pricing for the new Nothing Phone 1 is said to start around $400 and depending on the model it could cost up to $500.

Source Rootmygalaxy

