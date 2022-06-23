Nothing Phone 1 will not be available in the USA

The new Nothing Phone 1 will be launching next month, we recently got to see the handset in action in a new video.

Now we have some more details on the handset, it looks like the device will not be launching in the USA, it will only be available in the UK and Europe.

This was recently confirmed to PC Mag by Nothing, you can see an official statement from the company below about the launch.

“While we’d love to bring phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we’re focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe, where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers. It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we’re still a young brand we need to be strategic about it.”

Nothing has revealed that they plan to launch a smartphone in the USA in the future, so we may see another device from them for the US market.

We have big plans to launch a U.S. supported smartphone in the future. For now, a limited number of our private community investors in the U.S. will be able to get their hands on phone (1) through a closed beta program. In the meantime, if readers really want phone (1) to be available in the US as soon as possible, they should call their carrier to let them know about us.”

The Nothing Phone 1 will be made official on the 12th of July, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handset.

Source PC Mag

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals