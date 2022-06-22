Nothing Phone 1 in action (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 1 will be made official next month, Nothing has been teasing the handset and releasing some details about the device ahead of the official launch.

Now we actually get to have a look at the device ahead of its launch as Marques Brownlee has released a hands-on video of the handset.

We get to find out more details about how the LEDs on the back of the handset work, let’s find out some details about the new Nothing Phone 1.

As we can see from the video the back of the handset features a transparent casing in line with the Nothing Ear 1 headphones.

The back of the casing also features a range of 900 LEDs which are used for notifications, it makes the back of the handset look much better than a standard smartphone.

There is also wireless charging on the back of the handset that can be used to charge your Nothing Ear 1 headphones wirelessly.

Another interesting feature on the handset is the charging progress LED for the back of the device which shows when the handset is charging to let you know how much it is charged.

The new Nothing Phone will be made official on the 12th of July and we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handset when it is made official.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

