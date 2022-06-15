This is the new Nothing Phone (1)

The new Nothing Phone (1) will be made official next month, the company has been teasing the handset for a while, and now the design of the device has been revealed.

The photo above is an official photo from Nothing and it gives us a look at the rear of the smartphone and also gives us some clues about the handsets specifications.

As we can see from the photo the rear casing on the new Nothing Phone (1) appears to be transparent, this gives us a look at the internals of the handset.

This is something that Nothing did with their headphones, the Nothing Ear (1) which also came with a transparent design.

We can see from the photo that the handset will feature two rear cameras, the exact specifications of these cameras are not known as yet. We are also expecting the handset to come with a single camera on the front.

As yet we do not have any details on what processor the handset will come with and also how much RAM it will feature.

The new Nothing Phone will be made official at a press event next month, the handset will be unveiled on the 12th of July, as soon as we get some more details on the handset, we will let you know.

Source Nothing, GSM Arena

