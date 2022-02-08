Nothing ear (1) headphones now work with Siri, Google and Alexa

Nothing has announced that its Nothing ear (1) headphones now support a range of voice assistants. This includes Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google.

These new features are coming to the Nothing Nothing ear (1) headphones in the form of a software update and this has now been released.

The latest version of the software for the Nothing headphones is Version 0.6700.186 and it also comes with some improvements as well, you can see more details in the tweet below.

Alexa, play “Nothing Else Matters” Yeah, it’s time to say hey to Google and Siri. Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1). — Nothing (@nothing) February 7, 2022

This new software update also includes improved connection for third-party apps and laptops, plus improved stability and more. There is also an updated battery display in the app and improved un-ear detection.

You can find out more details about the Nothing Ear headphones over at the company’s website at the link below. The company is owned by Carl Pei who was one of the cofounders of the popular OnePlus smartphone brand.

The Nothing Ear headphones come with some great features for the price when compared to other devices. They retail for £99 in the UK and for $99 in the USA.

