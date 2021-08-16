Nothing ear (1) headphones go on sale tomorrow

The Nothing ear (1) headphones were made official recently and they have been available to buy in limited quantities. They will be made fully available to buy from tomorrow the 17th of August.

The new headphones from Carl Pei will be available to buy from 12 pm BST tomorrow direct on the Nothing website and they will retail for £99 in the UK and $99 in the USA.

These are the first product from Carl Pei’s Nothing company since he left OnePlus and they come with a unique design with the majority of the headphones being clear inside which shows their components.

The headphones come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), this is a feature that is normally found in more expensive headphones, considering their reasonable price they are expected to be popular.

The Nothing Ear headphones come with a battery that will give uou up to 5.7 hours of listening time on their own. This is increased to 34 hours with the charging case. The headphones have fast charging and if you charge them for just 10 minutes you will get up to 8 hours of usage.

You can find out more details about the new Nothing ear (1) headphone over at the Nothing website at the link below.

Source Nothing

