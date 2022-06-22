Adidas ZNE 01 and ZNE 01 ANC headphones get new colors

Adidas has announced that it is launching a range of new colors for its Adidas ZNE 01 and ZNE 01 ANC headphones for the summer.

The new color options for the Adidas ZNE headphones include Indigo for the noise canceling version and ultra-cool light grey for the original model.

Comfortable, durable, and visually striking, the new headphones are made from recycled plastics to deliver high-end sound whilst staying sustainable. The Z.N.E 01 retails at £85.99, and receives both new colourway updates so you can express yourself in style. The earbuds are truly rugged, ready to withstand an active lifestyle and all-year round wear.

The adidas Z.N.E 01 ANC features noise-cancelling technology. Retailing at £149.99, the ANC earbuds will get the adidas classic indigo treatment. Whether blocking out noise on your commute or wearing these ergonomic headphones for your toughest workout, you’ll be doing it in style.

To celebrate the launch, adidas has partnered with two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Motivated by the power of music, Shaunae’s focus is to push the limits and inspire the next generation of athletes.

You can find out more details about the latest Adidas ZNE 01 and ZNE 01 ANC headphones over at Adidas

