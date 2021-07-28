Carl Pei’s Nothing Ear (1) headphones are official

We have been hearing about the new Nothing Ear (1) headphones from car Pei for the last few weeks and they are now official.

The Nothing Ear (1) headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation, a listening time of 5.7 hours and a total listening time of 34 hours with the charging case. 10 minutes of charging on the case will give you up to 8 hours of usage.

Nothing like you’ve seen before, the raw beauty of ear (1)’s stripped down aesthetic features transparency to expose the engineering, including microphones, magnets and circuit board. Everything that is ear (1) is there with purpose – from the instantly recognisable red colour signal for ‘Right’ to the case’s playful fisheye dip that helps secure the buds. Not only does it look distinct, ear (1) was designed for advanced comfort. Each earbud weighs in at just 4.7g, and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips.

Availability for Nothing ear (1) starts at 14:00 BST on 31 July 2021 via a limited drop on nothing.tech. Open sales begin on 17 August 2021 across 45 countries and regions, including the UK, USA and Canada, both at nothing.tech and select retailers, such as Selfridges.

The new Nothing Ear headphones will go on sale in the UK from the 31st of July and they will be available more widely from the 17th of August 2021.

