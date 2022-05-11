Nothing phone (1) headed to UK, Europe and India

Carl Pei’s Nothing company is getting ready to launch its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1), and now they have confirmed that it will be launching in the UK, Europe, and India.

Nothing has revealed that they now have partnerships with mobile carriers in Europe, the UK, and also in India.

Consumer tech company Nothing today confirmed the first of many partnerships for its hotly anticipated smartphone phone (1). O2, Telekom Deutschland and Flipkart will help fuel Nothing’s global expansion plans and bring phone (1) one step closer to its summer launch. Powered by Android-based Nothing OS and supercharged by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform, phone (1) delivers a fast, smooth experience that’s uniquely Nothing. Pricing, availability and partner incentives will be announced at a later date.

“When we started Nothing we wanted to bring back the excitement we once felt for the tech industry,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “Joining forces with leading telcos and retailers, we look forward to shaking up the smartphone market together. We can’t wait to reveal phone (1) to the world later this summer.”

You can find out more information about the new Nothing smartphone over at the Nothing website at the link below. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

Source Nothing

