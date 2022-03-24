Nothing phone (1) is coming this summer

Carl Pei is getting ready to launch his second product with his new Nothing company, the Nothing phone (1) and it will launch this summer.

Following on from the success of the company’s Nothing Ear (1) headphones they are getting ready to launch their first smartphone.

Staying true to Nothing’s founding mission, Nothing OS is built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands.

Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose. It is designed to deliver a fast, smooth and personal experience. A coherent interface, the hardware seamlessly integrates with software through bespoke fonts, colours, graphical elements and sounds. A first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on select smartphone models from April.

As yet we do n to have any details about the new Nothing phone (1) smartphone, all we know is that will launch sometime this summer.

Source Nothing

