Nothing Phone 1 to come with 33W fast charging

The Nothing Phone 1 is coming next week, this new smartphone will be unveiled on the 12th of July and now we have some more details on its specifications.

We already know many of the specifications of the handset, we previously heard that it would come with a 4500 mAh battery and now it has been revealed that it will feature 33W fast charging.

Interesting. Nothing Phone (1) (model number A063) TÜV SÜD listing suggests 33W fast charging support (11Vdc, 3A). The power supply unit, however, supports 45W (Max).#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/ZyYSlzZ13Z — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 7, 2022

Other specifications on the new Nothing Phone 1 will include a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778GB and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

There will also be a range of high-end cameras on the device, these will include a 16-megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies. On the back, there will be a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera.

We also heard some pricing for the device recently, it will apparently start at €470, we presume this is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. We will have full details on the new Nothing Phone 1 when it is made official next week on the 12th of July.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals