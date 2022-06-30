Nothing Phone 1 European pricing leaked

Earlier we heard what processor the new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone would use and now we have details on how much the handset will cost.

The European pricing for the new Nothing Phone has been leaked and pricing for the device will start at €469.99.

We heard previously that the device will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there will be a second model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset will feature a range of cameras including a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel secondary camera. It will also come with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

As we mentioned previously the handset will start at €469.99 this is for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage will retail for €549.99.

The new nothing Phone 1 will be made official at a press event on the 12th of June, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handset.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals