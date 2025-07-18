Apple AirTags 2: Coming Soon – What You Need to Know

Apple is preparing to unveil AirTags 2, the next generation of its popular tracking device, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup this September. This updated version is anticipated to address the limitations of the original AirTags while introducing new features designed to enhance functionality, privacy, and overall usability. The question remains: should you wait for the upgraded model or purchase the current version now? The answer largely depends on your specific needs and priorities. The video below from 9to5Mac gives us more details about the new Apple AirTags 2.

Why AirTags 1 Remains a Reliable Choice

The first-generation AirTags, released in 2021, quickly gained popularity among Apple users due to their compact design and seamless integration with Apple’s Find My ecosystem. Weighing just 11 grams—approximately the size of two quarters—AirTags are lightweight and portable, making them ideal for tracking everyday items such as keys, luggage, and backpacks.

Key features of AirTags 1 include:

Replaceable Battery: A CR2032 battery powers the device and lasts over a year with typical use, making sure long-term reliability.

A CR2032 battery powers the device and lasts over a year with typical use, making sure long-term reliability. Advanced Tracking Technology: Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology enable precise tracking and real-time location updates through the Find My app.

Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology enable precise tracking and real-time location updates through the Find My app. Ease of Use: The device integrates seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem, making it especially convenient for existing Apple users.

These features make AirTags 1 a dependable solution for locating misplaced items. However, the device is not without its shortcomings, which have prompted calls for improvement in the next iteration.

Challenges and Limitations of AirTags 1

Despite its popularity, AirTags 1 has faced criticism for several notable limitations:

Privacy Concerns: Reports of misuse, such as stalking and theft, have raised alarms. While Apple has implemented anti-stalking measures, including alerts for unknown AirTags traveling with you, these efforts have not fully eliminated the risks.

Reports of misuse, such as stalking and theft, have raised alarms. While Apple has implemented anti-stalking measures, including alerts for unknown AirTags traveling with you, these efforts have not fully eliminated the risks. Limited Tracking Range: The precision tracking range is capped at approximately 30 meters (98 feet), which can be restrictive in larger spaces or outdoor environments.

The precision tracking range is capped at approximately 30 meters (98 feet), which can be restrictive in larger spaces or outdoor environments. Indoor Tracking Challenges: Walls, floors, and other obstacles can interfere with signal accuracy, making indoor tracking inconsistent and less reliable.

These challenges have left room for improvement, and Apple appears poised to address these issues with the release of AirTags 2.

What to Expect from AirTags 2

The upcoming AirTags 2 is expected to introduce several significant upgrades aimed at improving performance and user experience. Here are some of the anticipated enhancements:

Extended Tracking Range: Advanced ultra-wideband technology could increase the precision tracking range to 90 meters (300 feet), making it easier to locate items over greater distances.

Advanced ultra-wideband technology could increase the precision tracking range to 90 meters (300 feet), making it easier to locate items over greater distances. Improved Indoor Tracking: Enhanced obstacle interference reduction is expected to provide more accurate location updates in complex environments, such as multi-room spaces or crowded areas.

Enhanced obstacle interference reduction is expected to provide more accurate location updates in complex environments, such as multi-room spaces or crowded areas. Enhanced Privacy and Security: Louder proximity alert speakers and more robust anti-stalking notifications aim to provide greater peace of mind for users.

Louder proximity alert speakers and more robust anti-stalking notifications aim to provide greater peace of mind for users. Better Android Compatibility: Improved privacy protections and a more intuitive interface could make AirTags 2 more appealing to Android users, potentially broadening its audience.

These updates are designed to address many of the concerns associated with the original AirTags, making the new version a compelling option for those seeking advanced features and improved functionality.

Design and Battery Innovations

While the overall design of AirTags is expected to remain largely unchanged, Apple may introduce subtle enhancements to improve usability and personalization:

Battery Options: The replaceable CR2032 battery is likely to remain, but there is speculation about the addition of a USB-C rechargeable battery option for users who prefer rechargeable devices.

The replaceable CR2032 battery is likely to remain, but there is speculation about the addition of a USB-C rechargeable battery option for users who prefer rechargeable devices. Customization: New color options could allow for greater personalization, while more affordable first-party accessories—such as keychains and holders—might be introduced to complement the device.

These potential updates could make AirTags 2 even more user-friendly and versatile, appealing to a broader range of users.

Should You Wait or Buy Now?

The decision to wait for AirTags 2 or purchase the current model depends on your priorities and timeline. If you value innovative features such as extended tracking range, improved privacy measures, and potential design upgrades, waiting for the September release may be the better choice. These enhancements could be particularly beneficial for users who frequently rely on tracking devices in complex or large environments.

On the other hand, if you need a tracking solution immediately, the current AirTags remain a reliable option. With proven performance and discounted prices, they continue to serve as an effective tool for everyday tracking needs.

Ultimately, whether you choose to wait or buy now, Apple’s AirTags offer a practical and efficient way to keep track of your belongings, making sure peace of mind in your daily life.

Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac



