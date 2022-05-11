New Windows 11 accessibility features announced

Microsoft has announced new Windows 11 accessibility features are on the way and has announced four new “inclusive experiences coming to Windows 11” some of which were introduced during last months Windows Powers the Future of Hybrid Work conference.

The new features have been added to make it easier for Windows users to be more productive when using Microsoft’s latest operating system and include : Live captions make it easier for everyone to consume audio content, Voice access makes it possible for everyone to control their PC with their voice, Natural Narrator voices make it delightful for people who are blind to consume content and more.

Windows 11 accessibility features

“The way we work has changed over the last few years. We’ve gained efficiencies, but also have a lot of information competing for our attention. New hybrid workstyles, online meetings and remote collaboration offer the potential for constant distractions and mental fatigue. This is especially challenging for people with ADHD. To help navigate this new way of working, we envisioned a new Focus experience with people with ADHD to help the ADHD community, and everyone, focus and do more. “

“We made it simpler to control your notifications by adding an option to turn on Do Not Disturb, which reduces the number of notifications that can distract you. Do Not Disturb announces priority notification and alarms, and Action Center tracks all your notifications, so you can have confidence you are not missing important information.”

“And, we introduced Focus sessions, a new experience that uses proven techniques to build healthy digital habits and get more done. When you start a Focus session, Windows will turn on Do Not Disturb and turn off task bar badges. Focus is integrated with the Clock App. It launches a timer to help you focus and reminds you to take breaks, which is proven to improve productivity. It is integrated with Spotify, so that you optimize your environment with your favorite audio to get into and stay in the flow.”

For more details on all the new Windows 11 accessibility features unveiled by Microsoft that will be coming to the operating system very soon jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

