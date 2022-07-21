Improve your game design skills with the NVIDIA RTX webinars

NVIDIA has this week announced a series of new webinars that are being made available for creators and developers to learn more about the NVIDIA RTX platform, interact with NVIDIA experts, and ask questions about game integrations. The new ‘Level Up with NVIDIA’ webinar series will focus on the NVIDIA RTX platform within popular game engines, explore what NVIDIA technologies and SDKs are in Unreal Engine 5 and Unity. Providing developers with ways to successfully “leverage the latest tools in your games” explains NVIDIA.

NVIDIA RTX

The first Level Up with NVIDIA RTX webinar will take place next month on August 10 10 AM, Pacific time, with NVIDIA experts Richard Cowgill and Zach Lo discussing RTX in Unreal Engine 5.

“In this webinar series, creators and developers can connect with NVIDIA experts and ask questions about their game integrations, including the NVIDIA RTX™ platform on popular game engines. By attending the August event, you will learn: Which NVIDIA technologies are integrated into game engines, specifically Unreal Engine, How creators and developers can get the most out of NVIDIA technologies in game engines and Insights into NVIDIA ray-tracing technologies available within game engines.”

“A high-end professional visual computing platform created by NVIDIA, primarily used for designing complex large-scale models in architecture and product design, scientific visualization, energy exploration, games, and film and video production”.

Source : NVIDIA

