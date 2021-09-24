Learn how to build conversational AI applications with NVIDIA

Anyone interested in building conversational artificial intelligence AI applications may be interested to know that NVIDIA will be hosting a webinar with live Q&A at 10 am PDT on Oct. 14 as a part of the Emerging Chapters Educational Series. The series is an education and technical enablement program targeting developer communities in emerging markets.

“NVIDIA conversational AI experts introduce the different concepts needed to build effective Conversational AI pipelines, explain the complexity of deploying Conversational AI applications in production, and introduce the different tools that NVIDIA offers to build and deploy ASR/NLP/ text-to-speech apps seamlessly. You’ll also get to learn about NVIDIA NeMo, TAO and RIVA, technical getting started demos and attend live Q&A session”

Learn AI applications construction with NVIDIA

– Gain access to NVIDIA software resources, technical tutorials, hardware seeding program and developer community best practices.

– Learn new skills through our monthly training sessions and workshops. Meet NVIDIA experts to discuss your technical challenges.Certification opportunities to advance your career.

– Introduction into the NVIDIA ecosystem. Co-marketing opportunities at GTC and other industrial events

“With the Emerging Chapters program, NVIDIA provides opportunities to these developer communities to educate, build and scale their AI/ data science/ gaming/ content tech developer chapters, nurturing emerging technologies and driving innovation.”

To register to take part in the upcoming Building Conversational AI applications jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below where more details are available on the series and how it can help you develop your skills.

Source : NVIDIA

