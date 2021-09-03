Anyone who would like to learn more about teaching deep learning should definitely check out the new Accelerated Data Science Teaching Kit released by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute this week. The teaching kit has been co-developed with Professor Polo Chau from Georgia Institute of Technology and Professor Xishuang Dong from Prairie View A&M University.

The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute Accelerated Data Science Teaching Kit covers both fundamental and advanced topics in data collection and pre-processing, accelerated data science with RAPIDS, scalable and distributed computing, GPU-accelerated machine learning, data visualization and graph analytics, and addresses the growing need of teaching data science skills to students in higher education and research institutions, explains NVIDIA.

The NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerated Data Science Teaching Kit covers:

Introduction to Data Science and RAPIDS

Data Collection and Preprocessing (ETL)

Data Ethics and Bias in Data Sets

Data Integration and Analytics

Data Visualization

Scalable Computing with Hadoop, Hive, Spark, HBase and RAPIDS

Scalable Computing with Dask and UCX

Machine Learning: Classification

Machine Learning: Clustering and Dimensionality Reduction

Neural Networks

Graph Analytics

Streaming Data

Genomics

Text Analytics

CPU vs GPU-Accelerated Data Science

Data Science Teams, Code Back-up and Version Control

Team Project (Fake News Detection)

“Lecture slides and notes, hands-on labs, Jupyter notebooks, solutions (held in private repo), sample data sets, quiz/exam questions/answers, GPU compute resources via free AWS cloud credits, and free DLI online courses/certificates are all included. Lecture videos are planned for the next release.

The RAPIDS data science framework is a GPU-accelerated collection of libraries for executing end-to-end data science pipelines completely on the GPU. The primary objective behind using RAPIDS is to accelerate individual parts of the typical data science workflow, and thereby accelerating the complete end-to-end workflow in Data Preparation and Machine Learning. “

For more information and to access the NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerated Data Science Teaching Kit jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

