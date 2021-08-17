NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute now offers Omniverse Educational Programs

Anyone interested in learning more about computer graphics may be interested to know that during this years SIGGRAPH 2021 event this month NVIDIA announced several additions to its Deep Learning Institute (DLI) curriculum including a new introductory course to Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD). Together with teacher resources for educators to incorporate “hands-on technical training into graphics, architectural design, and digital media production coursework” explains NVIDIA. Professor Don Greenberg will be aiding NVIDIA to codevelop Omniverse-based lecture materials, hands-on exercises, and strategies for early-stage design.

“Omniverse, combined with the computational power of new NVIDIA graphics boards, holds the incredible potential to improve early design strategies. This is the time in the design cycle when the most important design decisions are made. By combining the sketched ideas with rapid feedback from parametric studies, such as energy performance, structural Integrity, life cycle costing, or the overall appearance or view options from the nonexistent simulated building in context, better and more comprehensive solutions can be obtained from sketch to reality,” said Greenberg. “I am really excited to start this collaboration with NVIDIA and make these next generation design tools available to other schools and the profession.”

“The teaching kit is based on NVIDIA Omniverse, an open platform for virtual collaboration and real-time simulation for quick and easy creation of photorealistic, physically accurate designs. NVIDIA Omniverse is key to bringing advanced architectural design concepts—which combine AI, simulation, and collaborative workflows—to the next generation of students. “

To learn more about the new Omniverse Educational Programs unveiled by NVIDIA this week jump over to the official company developer blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

