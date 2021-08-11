NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2021.1 launched

NVIDIA has launched its new Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2021.1 SDK specifically created for efficient deep learning model design and development. “Streamlining the often iterative process of designing deep neural network models for in-app inferencing by providing efficient support at every stage of the process. ”

Nsight Deep Learning Designer offers developers a graphic user interface-based tool model design equipped with integrated profiling capabilities that are based on GPU metrics, providing a convenient way to import models into Pytorch for training. The SDK also includes a visual analysis mode enabling developers to investigate and dive deeper into the inference process in real-time and in an interactive manner, explains NVIDIA.

“Developers start by designing their deep neural network models inside Nsight DL Designer, using a built-in set of high-level neural network layers implemented by NVIDIA as the NvNeural inference engine. After creating the model, you can do performance profiling to get some basic idea whether your model meets the allocated timing budget. The profiling can be done early, even before you spend time on training the network. “

“For the training phase, Nsight Deep Learning Designer provides a variety of Python scripts that automatically converts a Nsight DL Designer model into a Pytorch model that can be easily added to your training loop. When training is done, you can save the learned weights data from your model into Numpy files.

You can go back to DL Designer, load the weights file and enter the analysis mode to examine the inference results. The analysis mode also allows developers to dive deep into the inference process, visually inspect what’s happening at each inference step. This feedback can potentially guide developers to optimize their network model for improved quality and performance.”

The NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2021.1 SDK is now available to download by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals