ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards unveiled

ASRock has unveiled its new range of Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards taking the form of the ASRock Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphic, ASRock Challenger Pro 8 GB OC, ASRock Challenger D 8 GB OC and ASRock Challenger ITX 8 GB. All the new graphics cards are based on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU technology amd are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering gamers support for are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, NVIDIA ray tracing, HDMI 2.1, and PCI Express 4.0. Cooling on the graphics cards is provided by ASRock’s custom Striped Axial Fan delivering enhanced airflow to optimize cooling from not only the stripe structure on each fan blade but also the polishing surface on the bottom side.

“The high-end ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphics card features the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system for excellent cooling performance, as well as a unique Striped Axial Fan, Air Deflecting Fin and Ultra-fit Heatpipe to greatly increase cooling efficiency.

The stylish metal backplate strengthens the structure and prevents damage to the board. With the addition of an ARGB fan, ARGB LED board, and Polychrome SYNC lighting control software, users can fully customize and control their own lighting system. The cool black and red appearance and the ultimate factory-preset overclocking settings make ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphics card ideal for hardcore gamers.”

For full specifications on each graphics card jump over to their associated product pages : ASRock RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming OC, RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro OC, RX 6600 XT Challenger D, and RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX.

Source : ASRock

