MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Series graphics cards introduced

MSI has today announced and introduced its new range of MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X and MECH 2X graphics cards featuring AMD RDNA2 GAMING architecture. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT series graphics cards feature the iconic TWIN FROZR 8 thermal design and the latest versions include the improved system featuring the TORX FAN 4.0, providing fan blade pairs bound together with an outer link to focus airflow into the TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system.

Other features of the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X graphics card include precision-machined heat pipes ensure maximum contact with the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink, a matte-finish backplate reinforces the graphics card and also provides efficient passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads as well as the aforementioned Torx Fan 4.0 offering a new fan design sporting pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system.

“These new graphics cards support the latest technologies, including DirectX Raytracing (DXR), variable rate shading (VRS), and AMD FidelityFX, allowing gamers to experience realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections with rich detail in supported game titles. The heatsink features advanced aero- and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation that lowers core temperatures while maintaining high performance. Dazzling Mystic Light RGB infused into the side of the card is easily controllable and can be synchronized with other compatible LED-lit components via the newly released MSI Center software.”

Source : MSI

