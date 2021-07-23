Thermaltake Floe RC Ultra and ToughLiquid Ultra AIO liquid CPU coolers

Thermaltake has today launched its new Floe RC Ultra and ToughLiquid Ultra AIO liquid CPU coolers although no information on worldwide availability or pricing has been released as yet. The new liquid CPU coolers have three main features in common: they both come with high-performance TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo radiator fans, tuned to a max speed of 2,500RPM. As well as being equipped with a bright 2.1″ LCD display on the CPU water block as well as an additional individual 3.9″ LCD display for Floe RC Ultra memory water block and both CPU coolers support the latest Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS 2.0 Software ( Note : the ToughLiquidUltra Series is only supported by the TT RGB Plus 2.0).

“Floe RC Ultra is an advanced high-quality all-in-one cooling solution for cooling down your CPU and memory simultaneously. The cooler includes high static pressure fans and 2 fully customizable LCD water block displays to monitor your PC performance anytime, allowing you to minimize overheating problems. Compatible with TOUGHRAM RC memory modules, the Floe RC Ultra provides a simple and intuitive way that grants users unparalleled cooling performance.”

“Monitor frequency and real-time temperature directly from large LCD displays, and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair with the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. Equipped with the TOUGHFAN Turbo Series which come at a maximum operating speed of 2500 RPM, the Floe RC Ultra provides enhanced airflow for superb cooling performance.”

Source : Thermaltake

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals