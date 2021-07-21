Thermaltake PC Tower 100 Mini cases in Turquoise and Racing Green

Thermaltake has introduced two new additions to its range of PC cases this week announcing the launch of its new Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini Chassis Turquoise and Racing Green featuring a vertical body design, tempered glass panels with panoramic view, dust filtration system, and extensive hardware support. The cases can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 190 mm, VGA with maximum length of 330 mm, a power supply with a length of up to 180 mm, two 2.5″ SSDs with the side bracket, and two 2.5″ or two 3.5″ HDD at the rear (without rear fan) and you can even get matching memory sticks to finish your build off with style, check out the video below to learn more.

“The Tower 100 PC case is a much smaller version of the classic The Tower 900 with the dimension of 462.8 mm (Height), 266 mm (Width), 266 mm (Depth), which aims at giving more flexibility to users who are concerned with space arrangement. This vertically designed mini case features three 4 mm tempered glass windows at the front, left, and right sides, which provides panoramic viewing and an easy way for users to access the interior by removing the top panel. With the two 120 mm standard fans preinstalled and its sophisticated internal layout.”

“The Tower 100 PC case ensures outstanding cooling performance by providing a smooth air intake and exhaust to keep the interior temperature low. Furthermore, The Tower 100 has good hardware compatibility, supporting a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 190 mm, VGA with a maximum length of 330 mm, a power supply with a length of up to 180 mm, two 2.5″ SSDs with the side bracket, and two 2.5″ or two 3.5″ HDD at the rear (without rear fan). No matter if you are a regular user, gamer, or a content creator, you will find The Tower 100 ideal and the right fit for your room.”

Source : Thermaltake

