New Ryzen Ai 9 HX 370 Mini PC with Powerful AMD iGPU

The Beelink SE9 Mini PC is a groundbreaking device that stands out as the first to feature the innovative AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and a powerful AMD iGPU. Despite its compact size, this powerful machine is engineered to handle a wide range of demanding applications, from gaming to AI tasks. The SE9’s impressive performance can be attributed to its high-end specifications, advanced cooling system, and comprehensive connectivity options.

Ryzen Ai 9 HX 370 Mini PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : First Mini PC with AMD iGPU Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

12-core, 24-thread CPU with Radeon 890M integrated GPU.

32 GB LPDDR5X RAM (non-upgradable), up to 8 TB storage via two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots.

Advanced MSC 2.0 cooling system with copper vapor chamber and silent fan.

Extensive connectivity: USB Type-C, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2.

Strong performance in benchmarks and modern gaming.

Additional features: quad microphone array, dual speakers, Windows 11 pre-installed, customizable BIOS options.

Sleek design in silver and space gray, easy internal access for maintenance.

Future testing plans include higher TDP, RAM overclocking, and Linux compatibility.

Processor and Graphics: A Dynamic Duo

The heart of the Beelink SE9 is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse designed to tackle even the most challenging tasks with ease. This processor is complemented by the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, which features 16 compute units based on the advanced RDNA 3.5 architecture. The synergy between the processor and GPU ensures exceptional graphics performance, making the SE9 an ideal choice for both gaming enthusiasts and professionals working with AI-driven applications.

Memory and Storage: Ample Space and Speed

The SE9 comes equipped with an impressive 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, clocked at a swift 7500 MHz. While the RAM is non-upgradable, it provides ample capacity for smooth multitasking and rapid data access. In terms of storage, the device offers two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, supporting up to a massive 8 TB of storage. This generous storage capacity, combined with the speed of PCIe 4.0, ensures that you have plenty of space for your files and applications while enjoying quick load times.

Beelink SE9 Mini PC

Cooling System: Keeping It Cool and Quiet

To ensure optimal performance and stability, the Beelink SE9 employs the advanced MSC 2.0 cooling system. This system incorporates several key components:

A copper vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation

A silent fan for active cooling

An SSD heat sink to maintain optimal storage temperatures

The MSC 2.0 cooling system efficiently handles up to 65 Watts TDP, allowing the device to remain cool and quiet even under heavy loads. This means you can push the SE9 to its limits without worrying about thermal throttling or excessive noise.

Connectivity: A Wealth of Options

The SE9 offers a comprehensive array of connectivity options to cater to various needs. On the front panel, you’ll find:

A 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones or speakers

A USB Type-C port (10 Gbps) for high-speed data transfer

A USB 3.2 port for connecting peripherals

The rear panel hosts an additional set of ports:

Another USB 3.2 port for more connectivity options

Two USB 2.0 ports for legacy devices

DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI for connecting external displays

A USB 4 port (40 Gbps) for ultra-fast data transfer and charging

In addition to the wired connections, the SE9 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connectivity for your devices.

Performance: Benchmarks and Real-World Tests

The Beelink SE9 demonstrates exceptional performance across various benchmarks. In tests like Geekbench 6, 3DMark Fire Strike, and Time Spy, the device showcases its strong capabilities. Gaming enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the SE9 can run modern titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Forza Horizon 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077 at respectable frame rates. This level of gaming performance in a mini PC form factor is truly impressive.

Additional Features: Enhancing Usability

The SE9 comes with several additional features that enhance its usability:

A quad microphone array with AI features for clear voice capture

A dual speaker system for immersive audio

Windows 11 pre-installed for out-of-the-box functionality

Moreover, the BIOS options allow you to customize RAM timing and fan control, providing greater flexibility in performance tuning to suit your specific needs.

Design and Build: Sleek and Accessible

The Beelink SE9 features a sleek and modern design, available in two attractive color variants: silver and space gray. The device is thoughtfully designed for easy internal access, making upgrades and maintenance a breeze. This user-friendly approach to design ensures that you can keep your SE9 in top condition without hassle.

Future Testing: Expanding Possibilities

Looking ahead, there are exciting plans for further testing and exploration of the SE9’s capabilities. Upcoming tests will involve experimenting with higher TDP settings and RAM overclocking to push the device’s performance even further. Additionally, the SE9’s versatility will be put to the test with Linux compatibility, including the installation of Steam OS. This will open up new possibilities for users who prefer alternative operating systems or wish to use the device as a dedicated gaming machine.

In conclusion, the Beelink SE9 Mini PC, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and Radeon 890M iGPU, presents a powerful and versatile solution for gaming, AI tasks, and general computing. Its advanced cooling system, extensive connectivity options, and user-friendly features make it a compelling choice for users seeking high performance in a compact form factor. As future tests explore its potential further, the SE9 is poised to be a fantastic option in the world of mini PCs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



