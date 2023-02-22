Minisforum Venus UM773 Lite AMD mini PC from $409

Minisforum has this week introduced their new Venus UM773 Lite mini PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 8 Cores/16 Threads supported by AMD Radeon 680M with the frequency of 2200 MHz and DDR5 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots ×2, up to 64 GB). storage is offered in the form of a M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD, together with 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot SATA 3.0 6.0 Gb/s and Wireless Connectivity via M.2 2230 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Ports on the Venus UM773 Lite mini PC include HDMI (4K@60 Hz) ×2, USB4 ×1, Audio Output, HDMI ×2, 3.5 mm Combo Jack ×1, Ports & Buttons:, RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ×1 (Data Transfer, Right), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ×2, USB 2.0 Type-A ×2, USB4 Type-C ×1 (Left), HDMI ×2, Clear CMOS ×1, DMIC ×1 and 3.5 mm Combo Jack ×1.

Venus UM773 Lite mini PC

The new UM773 Lite features the new AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, AMD Radeon 680M Integrated Graphics, DDR5 dual-channel memory, PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the most advanced USB4 Type-C port. The Ryzen 7 7735HS is one of AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads, with a based clock of 3.2 GHz and a maximum turbo clock of 4.75 GHz and a default TDP targeted at 54 W. The RDNA2 Radeon 680M integrated GPU has 12 CUs up to 2.4 GHz.”

“Thanks to liquid metal and a smart fan in thermal design, the UM773 Lite can not only keep the core cool but also allows for stronger performance, making sure users can enjoy their games without any interruptions. UM773 Lite supports a total of up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz memory and also different types of storage expansions—1×M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD and 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0 Gb/s 7 mm). The USB4 port on UM773 Lite supports a maximum transfer speed of 40 Gbps. With one USB4 port and two HDMI ports, the UM773 Lite can connect to three monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of two 4K@60Hz and one 8K@60Hz (via USB4).”

Pricing for the barebones Venus UM773 Lite mini PC starts from $409 or you can opt for a system equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for $559 or 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB for $619 or if your budget will stretch 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of on-board storage for $659 or 64 GB around and 1 TB of storage for $789. For full specifications and worldwide availability jump over to the official Minisforum website by following the link below.

Source : Minisforum





