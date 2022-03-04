ASRock NUC 1200 BOX Series Alder Lake-P mini PC launch

ASRock has this week launched and introduced its new range of mini PC motherboards and the new ASRock NUC 1200 BOX mini computer. The small computer system is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors codenamed Alder Lake-P. The NUC 1200 BOX mini PC features two Intel 2.5 GbE LANs and one M.2 (Key E) for Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The NUC 1200 BOX measure just 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85 mm (WxDxH) and supports 8K UHD via DP 1.4a and is equipped with six USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0, one COM (RS-232/ RS-422/ RS-485), one M.2 Key E, and dual storage support with M.2 Key M and SATA 3 to optimize overall capacity. As well as featuring a 12~19 V DC-in design for flexibility under inconsistent power input, with TPM 2.0 onboard for hardware-based security.

ASRock NUC 1200 BOX Series Mini PC

“The performance hybrid architecture is a novel combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) maximizing single-thread performance and Efficient-cores (E-cores) built for multitasking to deliver upgraded performance and responsiveness with intelligent Intel Thread Director. Featuring Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 96 EUs combined with AI enablement and dual DDR4 3200 MHz memory up to 64 GB, the NUC 1200 BOX Series also provides accelerated AI inference and highly scalable graphics/ media/ display engine all in one go.”

“Additional design of 12~19 V DC-in allows for flexibility of inconsistent power input, with small fan curve lowering acoustic and TPM 2.0 for enhanced data protection through hardware-based security in support of Windows 11 upgrade. The NUC 1200 BOX Series is perfect for applications in gaming, home theater, intense office work demand, business, and retail solutions.”

