AAEON next-TGU8 mini PC launches from $1,500

AAEON has this week introduced its new single board mini PC measuring just 86 x 55 mm in size and equipped with a choice of 11th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 processors. Offering up to 4 cores, with 8 threads, the 11th Generation Intel Core CPUs formerly Tiger Lake UP3 provides the de next-TGU8 with the kind of high-performance power never-before-seen in a board so small says AAEON.

AAEON next-TGU8 mini PC CPUs

i7-1185G7E (4C/8T, 1.80GHz, up to 4.40GHz)

i5-1145G7E (4C/8T, 1.50GHz, up to 4.10GHz)

i3-1115G4E (2C/4T, 2.20GHz, up to 3.90GHz)

Supported by onboard LPDDR4x, 3733MT/s, up to 16GB

“AAEON’s de next-TGU8 marks the beginning of a new generation in single board computing, breaking the board space limitation by producing the smallest board featuring an on-board Intel Core i-level processor ever seen. Despite its diminutive form factor, the de next-TGU8 maintains an incredibly rich I/O, with creative expansion options and high-speed industrial-level performance. “

“Such a combination of expert design and computing excellence ensures the next generation of applications in fields such as edge AI computing, robotics, and smart transport will harness industrial-level computing in smaller, more easily deployable forms through precision engineering, capable of converting power into performance in any environment. “

Features of the AAEON next-TGU8 mini PC :

Onboard 11th Gen. Intel Core Series Processor (Formerly Tiger Lake-UP3)

Onboard LPDDR4x 3733 up to 16GB

HDMI 1.4b x 1. eDP x 1

2.5 GbE RJ45 x 1 , 1 GbE RJ45 x 1

USB 3.2 Gen2 x 2 , USB 2.0 x 4

M.2 M key 2280 (PCIe[x2] x 1 , PCIe[x4] Gen3 x 1 (by FPC)

SATA 3 x 1

DC Jack. 12V in

Source : AAEON

